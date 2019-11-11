Create account

Native Advertising Days – NAD 2019

Data di inizio: 11 novembre 2019 alle ore 10:00 CET  • Data di conclusione: 13 novembre 2019 alle ore 19:00 CET
Sede: Berlin, Germany  •  Incontro con noi: -
Speaker Sessions

The only global conference for all players in native advertising

#NATIVEDAYS19 will be for publishers:

  • Learn to price and sell native advertising
  • Be Inspired by award-winning campaigns
  • build the foundation for long-term ad partnerships

and for brands too

  • Make native ads part of your marketing mix
  • connect with publishers and media
  • learn to increase reach of existing content

Official website: https://www.nativeaddays.com/

sessione #1

Native Advertising – the Future of Performance Marketing, keynote

13 novembre 2019 alle ore 11:40 - 13 novembre 2019 alle ore 12:10

In this keynote, you’ll learn why:

  • The performance marketing approach is gaining popularity in the mass market
  • Emerging performance marketing clients will ask for new metrics and results, which the old ad channels won’t be able to deliver
  • Brands start actively using native advertising to implement their performance strategies

sessione #2

How to Best Set up and Scale Performance-based Branded Native Campaigns, roundtable

12 novembre 2019 alle ore 12:50 - 12 novembre 2019 alle ore 13:20

The amount of brand marketers choosing to measure and manage their brand in a more data-driven manner has been steadily increasing. A winning combination of performance and brand is currently the most popular on the market, and native advertising fits into this emerging performance marketing mindset.

Prenota un incontro presso

Native Advertising Days – NAD 2019

Nome
Cognome — Opzionale
Azienda — Opzionale
Email
URL del sito web — Opzionale
Numero di telefono — Opzionale
*Tutti i campi sono obbligatori, a meno che non siano contrassegnati come "Opzionali".

Prestazioni native in pochi minuti

Con MGID, avrai accesso a oltre 32.000 editori e 185 miliardi di impression mensili.

Diventa un inserzionista
Diventa editore
Tutti gli eventi