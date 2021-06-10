Media Post's Publishing Insider Summit 2021

At MediaPost's next Publishing Insider Summit, publishers large and small, legacy and emerging, will share insights around leveraging the new opportunities around direct-to- consumer and direct-to-advertiser relationships.

They will explore:

How media brands build and grow direct revenue relationships with their audience

Taking on the platforms with first party data and unique segmentation

Accessing the video streaming revenue flow

Rethinking the ad portfolio

Is there a social strategy 2.0?

Official website: https://www.mediapost.com/publishinginsidersummit/