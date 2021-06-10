Media Post's Publishing Insider Summit 2021
Data di inizio: 10 giugno 2021 alle ore 10:00 ET • Data di conclusione: 11 giugno 2021 alle ore 19:00 ET
Sede: The Carolina Hotel, Pinehurst, NC, USA • Incontro con noi: Media Post's Publishing Insider Summit 2021
Industry Event
At MediaPost's next Publishing Insider Summit, publishers large and small, legacy and emerging, will share insights around leveraging the new opportunities around direct-to- consumer and direct-to-advertiser relationships.
They will explore:
- How media brands build and grow direct revenue relationships with their audience
- Taking on the platforms with first party data and unique segmentation
- Accessing the video streaming revenue flow
- Rethinking the ad portfolio
- Is there a social strategy 2.0?
Official website: https://www.mediapost.com/publishinginsidersummit/