Intersections 2024

Data di inizio: 29 ottobre 2024 alle ore 08:00 UTC  • Data di conclusione: 30 ottobre 2024 alle ore 16:00 UTC
Sede: Allianz MiCo Milano, Milan, Italy  •  Incontro con noi: to be added

The event offers a unique platform to explore the current state and future evolution of the industry, with a focus on the challenges posed by AI-driven transformation. Organized by Adci - Art Directors Club Italia, Iab Italia, and Una - Aziende della Comunicazione Unite, it features conferences, workshops, networking opportunities, and more.

Official site: https://intersections.it/

