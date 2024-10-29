Intersections 2024
Data di inizio: 29 ottobre 2024 alle ore 08:00 UTC • Data di conclusione: 30 ottobre 2024 alle ore 16:00 UTC
Sede: Allianz MiCo Milano, Milan, Italy
The event offers a unique platform to explore the current state and future evolution of the industry, with a focus on the challenges posed by AI-driven transformation. Organized by Adci - Art Directors Club Italia, Iab Italia, and Una - Aziende della Comunicazione Unite, it features conferences, workshops, networking opportunities, and more.
Official site: https://intersections.it/