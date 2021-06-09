Create account

Digital Summit Sea 2021

Data di inizio: 9 giugno 2021 alle ore 10:00 WIB  • Data di conclusione: 10 giugno 2021 alle ore 19:00 WIB
Sede: online  •  Incontro con noi: Digital Summit SEA 2021
Industry Event

The 3rd Digital Summit SEA online brings together all digital leaders from all sectors across Southeast Asia regions especially in Indonesia to share insights and experiences on the strategies and challenges of digital commerce in the digital and mobile age.

The digital experts will provide pro tips and expert advice on how to be increasingly competitive in these 6 key trends that we will focus:

  • Omnichannel Content & Commerce
  • Personalization
  • API-Based Commerce
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Customer Analytics
  • Enterprise Marketplace

Official website: https://www.digitalsummitsea.com/

Prenota un incontro presso

Digital Summit Sea 2021

Nome
Cognome — Opzionale
Azienda — Opzionale
Email
URL del sito web — Opzionale
Numero di telefono — Opzionale
*Tutti i campi sono obbligatori, a meno che non siano contrassegnati come "Opzionali".

Prestazioni native in pochi minuti

Con MGID, avrai accesso a oltre 32.000 editori e 185 miliardi di impression mensili.

Diventa un inserzionista
Diventa editore
Tutti gli eventi