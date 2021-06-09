Digital Summit Sea 2021
Data di inizio: 9 giugno 2021 alle ore 10:00 WIB • Data di conclusione: 10 giugno 2021 alle ore 19:00 WIB
Sede: online • Incontro con noi: Digital Summit SEA 2021
Industry Event
The 3rd Digital Summit SEA online brings together all digital leaders from all sectors across Southeast Asia regions especially in Indonesia to share insights and experiences on the strategies and challenges of digital commerce in the digital and mobile age.
The digital experts will provide pro tips and expert advice on how to be increasingly competitive in these 6 key trends that we will focus:
- Omnichannel Content & Commerce
- Personalization
- API-Based Commerce
- Artificial Intelligence
- Customer Analytics
- Enterprise Marketplace
Official website: https://www.digitalsummitsea.com/