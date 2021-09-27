Create account

Digiday Publishing Summit 2021

Data di inizio: 27 settembre 2021 alle ore 10:00 EST  • Data di conclusione: 29 settembre 2021 alle ore 19:00 EST
Sede: Ritz Carlton South Beach, Miami, Florida  •  Incontro con noi: Digiday Publishing Summit 2021
Industry Event

At the Digiday Publishing Summit, attendees will discuss how publishers from around the world have emerged from the last year — of multiple crises — leaner, more agile and laser-focused on profit-driving business lines. We’ll offer insight into what lies ahead for publishers, including tackling retention, redesigning the office space and driving up addressable audiences.

The Digiday Publishing Summit sessions will be accessible both in person and virtually.

Official website: https://digiday.com/events/digiday-publishing-summit/

Prenota un incontro presso

Digiday Publishing Summit 2021

Nome
Cognome — Opzionale
Azienda — Opzionale
Email
URL del sito web — Opzionale
Numero di telefono — Opzionale
*Tutti i campi sono obbligatori, a meno che non siano contrassegnati come "Opzionali".

Prestazioni native in pochi minuti

Con MGID, avrai accesso a oltre 32.000 editori e 185 miliardi di impression mensili.

Diventa un inserzionista
Diventa editore
Tutti gli eventi