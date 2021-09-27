Digiday Publishing Summit 2021
Data di inizio: 27 settembre 2021 alle ore 10:00 EST • Data di conclusione: 29 settembre 2021 alle ore 19:00 EST
Sede: Ritz Carlton South Beach, Miami, Florida • Incontro con noi: Digiday Publishing Summit 2021
Industry Event
At the Digiday Publishing Summit, attendees will discuss how publishers from around the world have emerged from the last year — of multiple crises — leaner, more agile and laser-focused on profit-driving business lines. We’ll offer insight into what lies ahead for publishers, including tackling retention, redesigning the office space and driving up addressable audiences.
The Digiday Publishing Summit sessions will be accessible both in person and virtually.
Official website: https://digiday.com/events/digiday-publishing-summit/