Ad:tech New-Delhi 2019

Data di inizio: 14 marzo 2019 alle ore 10:00 IST  • Data di conclusione: 14 marzo 2019 alle ore 19:00 IST
Sede: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India  •  Incontro con noi: Booth #45
Industry Event

Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem.

An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.

Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/

