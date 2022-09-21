Crear una cuenta

Dmexco 2022

Fecha de inicio: 21 de septiembre de 2022 10:00 CET  • Fecha de finalización: 22 de septiembre de 2022 19:00 CET
Lugar de encuentro: Koelnemesse, Cologne, Germany  • 
Evento de la Industria

DMEXCO is Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event.
It is the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. The conference brings together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda. Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, expositions, and masterclasses outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value.

In Cologne and online, it sets the benchmark as a network and business platform for the digital economy. Decision-makers continue to educate themselves and be inspired, make contacts, and conclude deals. DMEXCO — where tomorrow’s digital business happens today. DMEXCO 2022 will take place on September 21 and 22, 2022.

Official website: https://dmexco.com/

Dmexco 2022

