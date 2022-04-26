Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022
Fecha de inicio: 26 de abril de 2022 10:00 IST • Fecha de finalización: 27 de abril de 2022 19:00 IST
Lugar de encuentro: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • Conózcanos: Booth #14
Evento de la Industria
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/